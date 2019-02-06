Downtown District announces spring, summer schedule

HOUSTON - The Houston Downtown Management District (Downtown District) has announced its spring/summer 2019 programming schedule at Market Square Park.

Season highlights include Secret Walls x Houston, a global series featuring a live art battle; the inaugural Market Square Park Summer Concert featuring Tomar and the FCs along with Kalu and the Electric Joint; and the return of Body by Broadway, an exercise class presented by the Downtown District with Theatre Under The Stars.

Other returning park favorites include Movies at Market Square Park and Blanket Bingo.

Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Food, beer and wine are available for purchase at Niko Niko’s. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m. Visit www.downtownhoustonparking.org for an interactive map with garages, surface lots and other parking options in the area.

For additional details and event updates, please visit www.marketsquarepark.com. A digital press kit with high-res images is available at bit.ly/2CPkQMa.

For more information, visit www.downtownhouston.org.

Market Square Park Spring/Summer 2019 calendar

Bayou Bikers

March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4, 8 a.m.

Bayou Bikers—an informal group whose purpose is to show Houstonians and visitors the beauty of Houston’s waterways—meets at Market Square Park on the first Sunday of each month for 25- to 40-mile bike rides along the bayous of Houston. Rides are open to all. Mountain bikes or bikes with fat tires are required.

Movies at Market Square Park

The Downtown District hosts free film screenings under the stars on the first Wednesday of each month this spring and summer. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

'Mean Girls'

Wednesday, March 6, 7 p.m (PG-13, 2004, 1 hour, 37 minutes)

New girl Cady Heron befriends the Plastics clique only to learn how her shallow group of friends earned their nickname. Don’t forget: On Wednesdays, we wear pink!

'Exit Through the Gift Shop'

Wednesday, April 3, 8 p.m. (R, 2010, 1 hour, 27 minutes)

An eccentric French shopkeeper and amateur filmmaker attempt to locate and befriend Banksy, only to have the famed street artist turn the camera back on its owner.

'Dazed and Confused'

Wednesday, May 1, 8:30 p.m. (R, 1993, 1 hour, 42 minutes)

High school and junior high school students share adventures on their last day of school in May

1976.

'Little Shop of Horrors'

Wednesday, June 5, 8:30 p.m. (PG-13, 1986, 1 hour, 34 minutes)

Seymour tries to satiate the appetite of his alien bloodthirsty plant, Audrey II, in this cult classic.

'Spaceballs'

Wednesday, July 3, 8:30 p.m. (PG, 1987, 1 hour, 36 minutes)

A rogue star pilot and his trusty sidekick rescue a princess and save the galaxy from the ruthless Spaceballs race.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m. (R, 2008, 1 hour, 51 minutes)

Devastated Peter takes a Hawaiian vacation to get over his recent break-up, only to find his ex with her new boyfriend at the same resort.

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade & Concert

Saturday, March 16

Parade, noon-1:30 p.m.

Free concert featuring Murder the Stout, 2–3 p.m.

Lepre-Con Pub Crawl, 3–6 p.m.

Find the luck of the Irish this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend at the 60th anniversary of Houston’s oldest parade in Downtown’s Historic District, where the route takes a new turn in Historic Market Square. Continue the fun in Market Square Park with food, games and live music featuring Celtic rock music from local favorite Murder the Stout. Finish out the night with drink specials in the neighborhood’s eclectic bars and restaurants.

Secret Walls

Saturday, April 6, 6–10 p.m.

Downtown District and UP Art Studio present the third installation of Secret Walls x Houston. In this popular global series, two teams of muralists compete in a live art battle. Downtown District hosts international, national and regional artists at Market Square Park for this public art competition. Event goers can also enjoy an art market, food trucks and live music from DJ BBC.

Body by Broadway

April 9 & 23, May 14 & 28, June 11 & 25, July 9 & 23, Aug. 13 & 27, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Downtown District partners with Theatre Under The Stars for Body by Broadway, a free exercise class that invites attendees to sing, squat and plank along to Broadway tunes.

Puppies for Breakfast

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Downtown District, Neue Creative, Modular Dog, Kriser’s Natural Pet, Natural Pawz and Can You Spot Spirit host Puppies for Breakfast, a unique outdoor festival that brings all things dog-centric to Downtown Houston. The annual event features more than 50 dog industry vendors, artists, the world’s largest dog piñata, a costume contest, a play area and more. The event is free, with a suggested $5 donation to help a local dog rescue.

Doomsday Wrestling LIVE

Saturday, April 27, 7–9 p.m.

Doomsday Wrestling LIVE takes over Market Square Park with an evening of headlocks and hijinks by the wackiest wrestlers in town. Event goers can enjoy music from DJ Nibu starting at 7 p.m., with the hilarious wrestling matches beginning at 8 p.m.

Market Square Park Summer Concert

Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.

The Downtown District hosts an evening of live soul music at its first annual summer concert featuring Austin-based soul band Tomar and the FCs, along with Kalu and the Electric Joint bringing their blend of psychedelic soul, rock n' roll and African rhythms.

Second Sunday Revival

May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, noon.

Historic Market Square’s new summer series creates a new and entirely different experience on the second Sunday of each month through September. The series begins with Bloody Brass Brunch in May, a showcase of Houston’s best Bloody Marys accompanied by favorite local brass bands.

Blanket Bingo

May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, 6–9 p.m.

BYO blanket or lawn chair for an evening of Blanket Bingo at Market Square Park. $10 admission includes one bingo packet (approximately nine games); additional games and daubers can be purchased for $1 each. Proceeds benefit Market Square Park and Buffalo Bayou Partnership.

Saint Arnold Pub Crawl and concert

Saturday, July 13

Pub Crawl, 2 p.m.

Market Square Park Concert, 6–7 p.m.

Join Saint Arnold Brewing Company as they attempt to set a Guinness World Record of Most Attended Pub Crawl when their annual crawl makes its return to Downtown Houston. The fun will begin at 2 p.m. at various bars in and around the Historic District area. Event goers will have until 6 p.m. to visit all the stops along the way before reporting back to Market Square Park for their official Saint Arnold pint glass. At the park, crawlers can celebrate a job well done and enjoy live music as well as Greek eats from Niko Niko’s.

