Doohickies for sale at Cypress hardware store

CYPRESS, Texas - An area hardware store is turning heads with its advertisement.

An Ace Hardware store in Cypress put an advertisement on the side of its business for "doohickies."

David Brown posted a photo of the advertisement in the BackRoads of Texas Facebook group, and it was shared by the I Love Texas page.

For those who don't know, a doohickie is a thingamajig. Basically, it's something that you can't come up with a name for, and so you just say doohickie and everyone knows what you're talking about.

