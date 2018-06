HOUSTON - It's National Donut Day and Fulshear police had a little fun with the so-called holiday.

Look what happened when an officer pulled over a driver, but the driver couldn't find his license.

"Will this work for ya? I can't seem to find my license," the driver said.

To which the officer replied, "You have a good day, sir."

We should note that there's no guarantee this will work if you're pulled over for speeding.

