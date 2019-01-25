Don't you forget about voting! The Breakfast Klub nominated for national award

HOUSTON - Rushing to catch your flight on an empty stomach? The Breakfast Klub has you covered.

Known for its signature Chicken & Waffles combo and Katfish & Grits, the Breakfast Klub’s airport location has been nominated as one of the top local/regional airport restaurants across the nation.

The Breakfast Klub is one of 15 airport restaurants competing for the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award.

Fans can vote once a day on The Breakfast Klub’s Facebook (@thebreakfastklub), Twitter (@katfishandgrits) and Instagram (@katfishandgrits) pages.

They can also click this link to vote.

Travelers flying to or from Houston can visit and enjoy the Breakfast Klub at Terminal A North (across from TSA Security Checkpoint), located inside Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston entrepreneur and owner of the Breakfast Klub, Marcus Davis, opened the original Midtown location in 2001. The restaurant was named “Best Breakfast Restaurant” in the country by Good Morning America, USA Today, Esquire Magazine and Forbes Magazine in 2010.

Voting polls will be open until Monday. USA Today will announce the winners on Sunday, Feb. 27.

