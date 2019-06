MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. - A deputy in Tennessee saved a couple from a rattlesnake on Friday.

They were sleeping on a dirt road when a Maury County deputy noticed the venomous snake slithering around their heads.

He told the unsuspecting couple not to move, but the man quickly gets up and takes off. The woman slowly follows.

The couple is OK and ended up getting a ride home from the deputy.

