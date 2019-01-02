Don't mess with Texas: Longhorns mascot Bevo charges after Georgia bulldog mascot

NEW ORLEANS - This mascot meeting didn't go as planned.

At a meeting ahead of the matchup between Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs, the Longhorns mascot, Bevo, seemed to be feeling the tension and charged at the Georgia Bulldog mascot, Uga, according to KXAN News. Some reporters were pushed down, along with a few barriers.

Uga's handler quickly grabbed Bevo's horns to stop him from getting farther into the crowd and turned him back toward his enclosure, according to the KXAN.

Neither of the mascots were injured.

