Donations, volunteers needed for Franklin cleanup efforts after tornado ripped through city

FRANKLIN, Texas - City of Franklin and Robertson County officials have issued a disaster declaration after severe storms and an EF3 tornado hit the area.

Officials have estimated more than $3 million in damage, and that number still climbing.

Although the damage is significant, Franklin residents said they are grateful the city had zero deaths after the tornado. Many are calling it a miracle and thanking God for all of it.

"Right there is where my boyfriend and my son were sleeping and it's (because of) God that they are alive," said Angel Funk, whose home was damaged.

Saturday morning, Funk said she heard hail hitting her roof and then windows shattering. Funk and her family rushed outside to see their neighbor's mobile home on top of hers, but everyone walked way barely harmed.

She said complete strangers have been helping her and her family, from free meals to cleanup, to roof repair.

"It's overwhelming. The people that I've never met are asking me what I need, what can I do for you today," Funk said.

Steven and Krissie Butler, from Huntsville, said they saw what the tornado left behind and knew what they had to do.

"The Lord spoke to us and told us we needed to come here and help any way we can," said volunteer Steven Butler.

"I wouldn't want to be in this position. We're doing everything we can to help them," Steven Butler said.

"Nobody was killed, that's the Lord's work," said Krissie Butler.

Entergy says about 450 people are still without power but should get their power back by 8 p.m. Monday.

How to help

Franklin officials have put out the call for more volunteers and help with the cleanup efforts. If anyone is interested in volunteering, please call the emergency operations center for more information at 979-828-6680.

You can also call the South Star Bank in Franklin at 979-828-4168 to donate to the Franklin tornado fund.

If you want to help rebuild the Franklin Food Pantry, call the Brazos Family Food Bank at 979-779-3663.

And you can drop off clothing at the South New Hope Baptist Church. Ask for Tommy Motin at 979-828-5359.

