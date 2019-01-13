Donations being accepted for local federal workers impacted by government shutdown

HOUSTON - Inside Mary Bass' Dickinson home is a growing aid operation. Bass decided to turn her dining room area into a drop-off donation spot for families impacted by the government shutdown.

“I read somebody's post saying, 'We are not getting paid tomorrow' on Facebook, and the thought of a family going without is hard for me,” Bass said.

Bass says she has a family of her own and once lived paycheck to paycheck. She and Chef's Table Charities, which is a nonprofit, are helping families stay afloat. Her dining room area is filled with toiletries, diaper bags, detergent and nonperishable foods.

“We've had over 40 families so far apply for the aid inside the Bay Area of Houston and Galveston County,” Bass said.

You can donate directly to chefstablecharities@gmail.com. You can also follow them on Chef's Table Charities on Facebook. The nonprofit is requesting that followers like and share posts of needed donations.

