Don't forget to turn your clocks back! Daylight saving time ends Nov. 3

Pixabay

HOUSTON - The end of daylight saving time, also known as "fall back", is right around the corner.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, which means clocks must be turned back one hour.

In effect, sunrise and sunset will be one hour earlier.

Texas lawmakers and lawmakers from other states have been fighting to abolish daylight saving time for years. Their mission is to end the time change and have a bill that establishes standard time year-round.

"Fall back" will last until the morning of Mar. 8, 2020.

