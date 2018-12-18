Dollar General employee held at gunpoint during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON - An armed robbery was caught on camera at a north Houston Dollar General on Dec. 6.

The robbery was reported at 8 p.m. at 136 E Crosstimbers St.

Houston police said a man walked into the Dollar General, pulled out a handgun and demanded the employee to give him money from the register. The man grabbed a handful of money and left the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.