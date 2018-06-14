Dogs get into prickly situation after run-in with porcupine

BANGS, Texas - Two Texas dogs are recovering after a prickly encounter.

The dogs met a porcupine during the night and came home the next morning full of quills, more than the local vet had ever seen.

"Oh my God, he's had a fight with a porcupine," dog owner Peggy Gamblin said.

What started as a normal morning in Bangs for Gamblin turned into a morning of panic.

"I was just sitting here in the chair and Bull walked by the door," Gamblin said. "Scared me to death. I just couldn't imagine the pain he was in."

Two of Gamblin's dogs got into a fight with a porcupine, getting tons of quills stuck all over their bodies.

"Thousands, I would estimate, thousands. And they worked on them for over an hour and a half pulling those quills out," Gamblin said.

Veterinarian Dr. Joe Speck said, "Well they probably had more quills than we've seen on any of the others. He's got the full meal deal."

It's a situation State Game Warden Travis Allen said he has seen many times.

"Here comes a porcupine, and they (dogs) feel like they need to protect their property from this porcupine and they go up, and the majority of the times that they're attacked or they attack the porcupine," Allen said. "They're getting a face full of quills and without veterinarian assistance, it's very difficult to remove these quills."

After having the quills removed, Gamblin's dogs are back home and recovering.

"I have to take him back Friday and they're going to check his eye," Gamblin said. "We have to check him every day, two or three times a day, because some of those quills are under the skin and they've started working out. I took one out this morning and we got two or three out yesterday."

It should take about two weeks, but both dogs will make a full recovery.

Porcupines are scavengers and can have up to 30,000 quills.

The veterinarian said he treats porcupine encounters two to three times per month.

Copyright CNN