Dog theft caught on home surveillance video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Weighing less than 5 pounds and all golden curls, Watson the miniature poodle, along with his dog brother Bentley, are like Isaac Perez's babies.

But as of Tuesday morning, Watson is missing.

"The window was busted open. The glass all over the place. Right away, I knew they stole Watson," Perez said.

The theft, which happened while Perez was at work, was caught on home surveillance video.

After breaking into the home in the Rancho Verde subdivision in Channelview, the thief then worked for a few minutes to corral Watson. He left Bentley behind.

"Whenever I got here I just broke down. I grabbed Bentley and I started crying to him," Perez said.

Cameras from neighbors caught the moments after the thief tossed Watson over the fence. He then picked him back up and left in his SUV.

Perez is now making the rounds in his neighborhood with pictures of the suspect's vehicle and the surveillance video of the theft.

"When I play (the video) for the people I've been walking around showing it to, (it) makes me cr. I tear up. I get emotional," he said.

Despite the heartbreak of having his dog stolen, Perez is praying the thief will have a change of heart and bring Watson back home.

"I forgive you. I just want my dog back. I'm not trying to get you in trouble. I just want my dog back," Perez said.

If you have any information about the case or recognize that suspect vehicle you're urged to contact Houston police.

