WALKER COUNTY, Ala. - Authorities in Walker County, Alabama are investigating after a dog was found shot in the head with an arrow.

The Walker County Humane Society says it's a miracle the pup survived.

The arrow struck the dog right between the eyes, narrowly missing the brain.

The dog, now being called "Arrow," is recovering at the Farmstead Veterinarian Medical Center in Jasper.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips in the case.

