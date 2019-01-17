Dog recovering at vet after being stabbed in throat, near eye

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A dog is recovering in Katy after a brutal attack.

Fort Bend County Animal Services took Rose for treatment when she was found with multiple stab wounds.

Rose was stabbed repeatedly and one of the wounds may have affected her trachea. She was also stabbed near her eye.

Rose was taken to a facility in Katy for blood work, X-rays and to determine her options for recovery. They are also trying to find a foster family for the injured dog.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS IN THE FACEBOOK POST BELOW:

VERY GRAPHIC PHOTOS-WARNING This is what Rose looks like without her bandages. She was most definitely stabbed... Posted by Fort Bend County Pets - Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday, January 17, 2019

