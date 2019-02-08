Dog or panda? 'Albert' available for adoption in Fort Bend County

Albert is available for adoption at Fort Bend Animal Control in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas - Albert is a striking dog.

While scrolling along your Facebook timeline, you see a white dog with large dark circles around his eyes. Really large circles, panda-like large.

Then, when you look more closely, you see his sweet brown eyes camouflaged in the dark fur around them, stretching up into the top of his head. The pit bull mix is sweet and friendly with people, but does not seem too interested in other dogs, according to Fort Bend Animal Control.

He is currently being treated for sarcopic mange and is responding well, officials said.

He currently weighs 40-45 pounds and is already neutered.

Anyone who is interested in adopting this good boy can call Fort Bend County Animal Services at 281-342-1512, or visit the facility at 1210 Blume Road in Rosenberg.

