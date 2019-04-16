Dog killed, firefighter injured in early morning shed fire

CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS, Texas - A Cy-Fair firefighter is hurt and a dog is dead after a shed fire spread to a home's porch in northwest Harris County.

Officials said the blaze broke out around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Golden Grain Drive near Fallbrook Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the shed and spreading to the covered porch area of the home.

Everyone in the home, including multiple dogs, got out safely but in the commotion, one dog got loose from the family and ran back inside the home, authorities said.

Fire crews were able to find the dog and brought it back outside where they tried to revive it. Unfortunately, it was too late and the dog died.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a minor injury they said he suffered when the homeowner backed over his foot with a vehicle.

He is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the fire appears to have originated in the shed, but the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.