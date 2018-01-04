Dog freezes to death at rescue office door

DETROIT - Security cameras showed the moment a man dropped a dog off outside Detroit Dog Rescue's office before it was discovered frozen to death Tuesday morning.

The man was seen walking across the street and dropping off the Pomeranian mix in a cage. The dog's toenails were overgrown and the animal had fleas that were frozen to its body.

"Every part of this dog was frozen. We are just sending a reminder warning that it's too cold to leave your dog outside for any length of time," DDR Executive Director Kristina Rinaldi said.

