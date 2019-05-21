Dog attacked at pet boarding facility, family says

HUMBLE, Texas - The family of a beloved pet said the dog was left with gaping gashes after staying at a local boarding facility.

The pet owner said they decided to try out Fetch Pet Resort in Humble because it had good reviews online. They said they instructed the staff to keep their poodle separate from other dogs, but they claim that didn't happen and their dog was injured.

Six-year-old Baron isn't just man's best friend, he's part of the family.

"We raised him like he was our own child," owner Larry Dean said.

Dean and his wife had to go out of town for two days, so they boarded Baron at Fetch Pet Resort with specific instructions.

"We asked that he be secluded from other animals for his protection against kennel cough," Dean said.

Before they could pick Baron up, they got a call from the facility.

"They said he had been in an altercation with another dog and that he might need a couple of stitches," Dean said. "When we got there, the dog was in shock. He was covered in blood and bleeding out."

Dean said Baron had gashes on his neck and chest, and a tube was put in during emergency surgery.

"They told us that he had been left unattended and a dog broke out of an enclosure and got him," Dean said.

In a statement, the manager of Fetch Pet Resort, Sendy Luna, said Dean and his wife were both very upset and rude.

"I tried to explain to them that unfortunately the other dog had jumped the 6-foot fence, and had gotten to the yard where his dog was in. I also explained to them that the dog that attacked Baron had never shown signs of aggression towards other dogs and that we do not take any aggressive dogs into our facility, but that accidents happen even when we do our best to prevent them," Luna said.

Dean said the facility paid for the veterinarian bills, but he hasn't heard from the owner of the facility, nor does he know what kind of dog bit Baron.

While his poodle is recovering, Dean said he has a message for other dog owners.

"Do your due diligence. Be careful where you leave your pet," he said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told KPRC2 they are looking into the incident. Dean said that a sheriff's deputy was able to help them confirm through the vet that the dog that bit Baron had been vaccinated for rabies.

