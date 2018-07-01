Documented street gang member who skipped bail caught in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A man who has a long list of arrests and criminal charges across Texas, Louisiana, California and Kansas was arrested early Saturday after skipping out on bail in a February burglary case.

Houston Police Department officials said Ladesion Riley, who is a documented criminal street gang member from the Fifth Ward, was arrested in February after he was caught allegedly burglarizing a business in Northeast Houston. He was released from jail after posting $15,000 bail, but skipped on his bail and his bond was revoked in May.

Police said they caught Riley Saturday morning as he was leaving a nightclub in downtown, in possession of a loaded 9 mm pistol. He was arrested for open felony warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.

Additionally, police said they found the weapon to have been stolen from the Dallas-Fort Worth-area.

Riley’s other charges include unlawful carry of a weapon, burglary of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building, illegal possession of stolen things, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of narcotics, theft of property and possession of marijuana, among others.

Anyone with information about crimes Riley may have been involved in is asked to call police at 713-884-3131.

