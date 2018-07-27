Doctor's license suspended, considered 'threat to public welfare'

HOUSTON - The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a doctor accused of operating an unregistered pain management clinic, according to a TMB spokesperson.

The board suspended the license of Daniel Michael Merck "after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

The suspension was effective immediately.

The board said Merck was prescribing controlled substances without a valid medical purpose.

A suspension hearing will be heard as soon as practicable, the board said.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action, according to officials.

