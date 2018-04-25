Do you recognize these men? Home invasion robbers captured on camera during east Harris County heist

HOUSTON - Four men broke into an east Harris County home and robbed people those inside at gunpoint, and investigators have released video in an effort to identify them.

The home invasion robbery happened on Feb. 28 at 4:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of Fragrant Pines Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the men demanded money and valuables.

During the robbery, one of the thieves’ masks came off and showed his face.

Here are the descriptions of the robbers, described by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

Subject 1: Male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 165 pounds and is around 25 years of age, wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a black mask.

Subject 2: Male, around 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds and is 21 to 25 years of age, wearing a black and red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Subject 3: Male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 to 135 pounds. He is between 16 to 18 years of age, and was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Subject 4: Male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Division at 713 -274-9210.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.