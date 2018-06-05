DNA links man suspected in robbery to 1996 child sex assault, authorities say

HOUSTON - Authorities say the man responsible for sexually assaulting a child back in 1996 is the same man now behind bars in an aggravated robbery case.

Michael Braziel, 40, was charged with sexual assault of a child after the Harris County Constable's Office officials said the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences recently matched his DNA to a 1996 case.

Braziel is awaiting trial in the 2016 aggravated robbery, according to county records.



