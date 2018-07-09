DNA evidence links man to robbery case from February 2017, constable says

HOUSTON - Investigators recently received a positive DNA match on evidence from a crime that took place in February 2017, which led to an arrest, officials said Monday.

Terry Thomas, 27, was taken to the Harris County Jail without the option to post bond, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

On Feb. 3, 2017, Thomas allegedly approached at least two people who were sitting on the back porch of their home, in the 5000 block of Algernon Drive, and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, authorities said.

Thomas is believed to have assaulted one of the victims and forced his way inside the house, where he proceeded to grab a beer bottle, hit another victim in the head, demand money and then take off, according to deputies.

Thomas didn’t know the victims previously. Constable deputies collected DNA evidence from the scene to assist with the investigation.

On June 12, officials received the positive DNA match, linking Thomas to the robbery. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, authorities found Thomas in the 14000 block of Walters Road. He’s now been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

