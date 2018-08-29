DNA evidence links 2 men to robbery, rapes at Houston-area spa

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men were sentenced to 183- and 216-month terms of imprisonment after forensic evidence linked them to a massage parlor robbery in 2016.

Javian Chapman, 20, and Joseph Berzat, 21, pleaded guilty in March to the Aug. 5, 2016, robbery of the Hana Spa at 14015 Bammel North Houston Road.

Chapman was issued a 63-month sentence for the robbery charges in addition to 120 months for the firearms charge. They must be served consecutively.

Berzat received 96 months for the robbery charges and 120 months for the firearms charge.

The terms of imprisonment will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

On the day of the crime, around 11 p.m., Chapman and Berzat terrorized employees for about three hours.

The men entered the spa and demanded money and property at gunpoint. While inside, the men broke open the ATM and removed cash. They also fired guns.

They left the scene with cash, a phone and a 2014 Acura SUV.

During the robbery, the men physically and sexually assaulted employees. Seminal evidence from the scene tied the men to the crime. A palm print from Berzat was found on the ATM.

