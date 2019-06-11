DNA clears man charged in fiery Christmas Eve crash that injured 2 officers

Two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a vehicle and caught fire in southeast Houston on Dec. 24, 2018.

HOUSTON - DNA evidence has cleared a man who was originally charged in connection with a Christmas Eve crash that injured two Houston police officers.

Court records showed the two charges of intoxication assault filed against 23-year-old Cesar Collazo were dropped May 4 after DNA evidence showed he was not driving the vehicle that slammed into a police cruiser. The cruiser caught fire, injuring officers Alozno Reid and John Daily.

According to an affidavit, the driver has been identified as 38-year-old Leonel Moreno, who ran from the scene immediately after the crash.

Investigators said they also found videos on Moreno’s Facebook page showing him driving the vehicle on the day of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Moreno is wanted on a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Daily, who has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash, is set to be released from an area hospital Thursday.

