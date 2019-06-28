Divers continue search for driver of 18-wheeler that flew off East Freeway bridge

HIGHLANDS, Texas - The search for the driver of a tractor-trailer that landed in the San Jacinto River on Thursday after flying off an East Freeway bridge is continuing Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday that divers were able to gain entry to part of the semi’s cab, but they were unable to locate the driver. In a Friday morning tweet, Gonzalez said divers were back in the water in an effort to locate the driver, who is feared dead inside the semi’s cab.

Gonzalez said the location of the wreckage near a hazardous materials storage site, commonly called a Super Fund site, is also complicating efforts to find the driver. He said Thursday that a specialized team is being brought to the scene to begin work to remove the semi from the water.

Update on East Freeway Crash: our @HCSOTexas Marine Unit under the direction of Lt. Easthagen & other partners are continuing efforts to locate the driver & remove the truck. Various factors at this site make their work complex & will require a multi-strategy approach. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 28, 2019

How it happened

Investigators said a deputy came across a vehicle early Thursday that was facing the wrong direction. The deputy stopped to investigate the scene and determined the driver was involved in a minor crash, spun out and ended up on the wrong side of Interstate 10 and facing oncoming traffic.

Officials said that while the deputy was investigating the crash, an 18-wheeler hit the vehicle that had spun out. The driver of the semi lost control, crashed through a guardrail and the truck plunged nearly 30 feet to the river below.

Trouble for divers

The cab of the 18-wheeler is underwater, while the trailer is sticking out of the murky water. Gonzalez said the tractor-trailer jackknifed when it landed, leaving the cab of the truck covered by sand and silt.

The sheriff said that a diver was able to break the glass on the passenger’s side and get into the cab, but was unable to locate the driver. He said the driver is believed to have been thrown into the back of the cab during the crash.

Another issue that is complicating efforts is the toxic sludge from an old paper mill that is buried in a storage site near the scene of the crash. Gonzalez said divers will need to wear protective gear in order to conduct their search, which prevents them from fitting into tight spaces.

The driver

While the driver of the semi has not been identified, Rich Logistics released the following statement confirming the driver worked for the company:

“Rich Logistics is deeply saddened by the tragic death of its driver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. This matter is currently being investigated and we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.