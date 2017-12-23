Dive team called after woman is killed, man injured in motorcycle crash, police say

HOUSTON - A misjudged turn has left a woman dead and a man injured in east Houston.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Federal Road.

A man was driving southbound on a motorcycle with a female passenger on the back of the bike, when the man attempted to turn onto Maxey Road, Houston police said. The man misjudged the turn and hit a guardrail.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and the woman was thrown into a ditch after the impact. The ditch had water in it, prompting the response from the dive team, police said. The driver hit the guardrail with such force, part of the guardrail went with him into the ditch.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Ben Taub, police said.

