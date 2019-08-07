DISTURBING VIDEO: Girl survives being run over by a car -- twice

NANNING, China - A 3-year-old girl in Nanning City, China survived after being run over by a car -- twice.

The moment can be seen on security camera footage.

A young girl is playing in a driveway when a silver car begins to turn in. The car drives over the young girl, the tire on the front passenger side rolling over her. The car continues to move forward, with the back passenger side tire, then rolling over the girl.

A witness to the incident rushed over to help, and told the driver of the car to take the girl to the hospital immediately.

The young girl's injuries were minor. She has external skin abrasions and minor leg fractures.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.