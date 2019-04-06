District to review satellite bus stops after student struck, killed by vehicle

A memorial grows at the location Crystal Garcia-Camacho was struck and killed by a vehicle on April 5, 2019.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - On the side of Browder Traylor Road near Cut and Shoot, a small memorial continues to grow for Crystal Garcia-Camacho.

"I can’t believe that she’s gone. It feels like a dream, like she’s not gone," Roxana Sanchez said.

Garcia-Camacho, a 15-year-old Caney Creek High School student, was walking home from school after being dropped off by the bus when she was hit and killed by an SUV on Thursday.

"Every day when their parents leave their driveway, they’re going to see where their daughter was tragically taken from them," Kim Shipman said.

Shipman’s daughter was a friend of Garcia-Camacho and rode the bus home with her Thursday evening.

It was a long night for the family after learning what happened.

"I was up until 3 o’clock, roughly, consoling my daughter because it was a, 'Mom, I didn’t know she didn’t have a ride home, I would have offered her a ride home,'" Shipman said.

The worried mother said the school district’s satellite bus stops are unsafe.

"They’re left to walk miles, literally miles, to get to their home. And there is no shoulder and no sidewalks. Nothing," Shipman said.

The district released a statement about the bus stops in question, reading in part:

"These satellite stops are not intended to be within a short walk to each student’s home, but more of a central place where parents may pick up their children without having to drive all the way to campus.

"In light of this tragic event, the district will be reviewing all satellite bus stop locations and procedures."

Many fear unless the district makes a change to these specific bus stops, student safety will always be at risk.

"Change it. If you wouldn’t put your kid on the bus and expect them to walk, don’t expect any other kid. It’s that simple," Shipman said.

The driver who hit Garcia-Camacho told investigators he didn't know he hit the girl.

Authorities said he was questioned and later released.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

