District 6 special election Tuesday to find replacement for Sen. Sylvia Garcia

HOUSTON - The special election being held to fill a vacant position in District 6 of the Texas State Senate will take place Tuesday.

The election will determine who will take the place of Sen. Sylvia Garcia, who resigned Nov. 9.

Gov. Greg Abbott set the official election date for Dec. 11.

The candidates running for the position include Houston state Reps. Carol Alvarado and Ana Hernandez as well as Republican Martha Fierro -- who is the precinct chair for Harris County GOP -- and Democrat Mia Mundy.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here for a list of polling locations.

To download a sample ballot, click here.

For more information, voters can go to www.harrisvotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713-755-6965.

