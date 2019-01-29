District 145 Special Election to be held Tuesday

A sign shows voters where to cast their ballot of Feb. 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - Voters in District 145 will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new Texas state representative.

District 145 runs along I-45 from north of downtown to Beltway 8 South, and includes parts of Pasadena, Houston and South Houston.

There are eight candidates on the ballot to replace Carol Alvarado, who filled the District 6 of the Texas State Senate seat vacated by Sylvia Garcia.

The District 245 candidates are: Clayton Hunt; Martha Elena Fierro; Elias De La Garza; Melissa Noriega; Ruben Dario Gonsalez; Oscar Del Toro; Alfred Moreno, and Christina Morales.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"I encourage voters to visit www.HarrisVotes.com to find out if they are eligible to participate in this election," Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman said in a press release.

The early voting period ended with 1,526 votes. There are around 71,000 registered voters in the district.

Click here to find your polling location.

Click here for a sample ballot.

Below is a map of the district:

