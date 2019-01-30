Runoff to be held for District 145 seat after no candidates surpass 50% of vote

HOUSTON - A runoff will be held to determine the state representative for District 145 after a Special Election on Tuesday.

District 145 runs along I-45 from north of downtown to Beltway 8 South, and includes parts of Pasadena, Houston and South Houston.

There were eight candidates on the ballot to replace Carol Alvarado, who filled the District 6 of the Texas State Senate seat vacated by Sylvia Garcia.

The District 245 candidates are: Clayton Hunt; Martha Elena Fierro; Elias De La Garza; Melissa Noriega; Ruben Dario Gonsalez; Oscar Del Toro; Alfred Moreno, and Christina Morales.

Since none of the candidates received 5 percent of the vote, Morales and Noriega will take part in a runoff.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The early voting period ended with 1,526 votes. There are around 71,000 registered voters in the district.

