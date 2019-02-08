Disparaging website aimed at Baytown women, men

BAYTOWN, Texas - It's a website whose name is so lewd, we don't even want to say its name.

On the page itself, several pictures of people are listed with a derogatory label implying they lead a promiscuous life.

"You just scroll through, and I just saw mine and a bunch of other people that I know, too," one woman who didn't want to be identified said. "It's just childish to me."

The woman said she had no idea her picture was on the site -- let alone what she was being called.

On the site, there are dozens of pictures. Two categories list both men and women.

We spoke to at least two other people who said they were also listed on the site and didn't know anything about it.

"To me, that's something that would happen in middle school," the woman said. "I think it could affect people's careers, if they have a substantial career. And some people are married and some people have kids."

So, we got to thinking -- is such a site legal? Or could someone get in serious trouble for it?

"It's not illegal in the sense that the provider is going to go to the penitentiary. Whatever liability, if any, the provider faces -- it's going to be in civil court," KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said.

Wice said the individual poster can be sued, but you'd have to show the remark made was false and defamatory.

Another option is to ask for it to be removed.

"Reach out to the website. If, in fact, there's a way to do that, and suggest that they need to take down your picture and if you don't get any satisfaction, then it's time to call a lawyer," Wice said.

KPRC2 reached out to the site for comment. While we got no response, a few hours later, a new message now greets visitors on the site: "Thank you for your overwhelming support We are down at this time to make changes to better serve everyone."

While it also says to check back in a few days, others would prefer it to stay gone.

"There's no need for it. It's cyberbullying," the woman said.

