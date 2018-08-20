Disney fans' double marriage proposal at "Happiest Place on Earth"

ANAHEIM, California - Hopeless romantics, it might be time for a tissue for this magic moment at Disneyland.

A young woman on video is hoping for a moment to propose to her boyfriend right in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle.

But unbeknownst to her, her beau had the exact same plan.

The two lovebirds end up pulling out engagement rings for each other for a magical experience, not realizing they had the exact same idea.

TELL ME WHY WE JUST PROPOSED TO EACH OTHER AT THE SAME TIME AT OUR FAVORITE PLACE I’M SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/UaKcQlRTnP — jesse 🦇 (@virgoprincxss) August 20, 2018

Their engagement rings were also Disney-designed to mark the occasion.

an actual engagement ring from the Disney Enchanted collection 😭 pic.twitter.com/WvMcBpc4dp — jesse 🦇 (@virgoprincxss) August 20, 2018

It was a proud moment for their dear friend who captured the big surprise.

My best friends proposed to each other today!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zQFU8m6mOW — harls 💓 (@harleedawn_) August 20, 2018

No word on where they will say their vows, but who knows? Maybe a dream Disney wedding.

