Disney fans' double marriage proposal at "Happiest Place on Earth"

By Sandra Gonzalez

ANAHEIM, California - Hopeless romantics, it might be time for a tissue for this magic moment at Disneyland.

A young woman on video is hoping for a moment to propose to her boyfriend right in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle.

But unbeknownst to her, her beau had the exact same plan.

The two lovebirds end up pulling out engagement rings for each other for a magical experience, not realizing they had the exact same idea.

Their engagement rings were also Disney-designed to mark the occasion.

It was a proud moment for their dear friend who captured the big surprise.

No word on where they will say their vows, but who knows? Maybe a dream Disney wedding.

