Discipline over dress code violation leads to threat, student's arrest, officials say

Andrew Valle is seen in this mugshot released by the Montgomery County Jail on Sept. 27, 2018.

MAGNOLIA, Texas - A Magnolia West High School student who was disciplined for a dress code violation was arrested Wednesday after he threatened to retaliate against the school, officials said.

Andrew Valle, 17, was charged with making a terroristic threat after officials received information late Tuesday about threats made against the school, investigators said.

Authorities went to Valle’s home and determined he had no immediate access to weapons capable of carrying out the threat, investigators said. Prosecutors accepted charges against Valley and he was arrested.

Investigators said they spoke with Valle and determined it was an isolated incident and did not involve any other students.

Valle was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bond, officials said.

