Discarded fireworks blamed for fire that destroyed Tomball home

TOMBALL, Texas - Firefighters blamed discarded fireworks for a New Year’s Day fire that destroyed a home in Tomball.

The fire was reported about 3 a.m. in the 21000 block of Country Cove Court.

Officials at the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the blaze started after someone threw fireworks away in a trash can. The fire spread from the trash can to the home, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was ruled an accident.

