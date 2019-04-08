Disabled couple's NE Houston home severely damaged in storm

HOUSTON - A family is in desperate need of help after their home was damaged in the weekend storms.

The Downs' northeast Houston home is unlivable after Sunday's stormy weather sent a tree tumbling on top of it.

The branches of the tree are still in the front yard, but the couple's big concern is the damage it did to their home.

"We were praying because the wind was blowing and it was real scary," Molly Downs said.

Downs said when the winds picked up, she and her husband Roger huddled and prayed.

"And all of the sudden we heard crash, boom, boom. We heard something falling," Downs said.

A tree snapped and fell on their home, allowing water to seep in through the roof.

On Monday, a friend helped remove the tree, but the damage is extensive.

Their real concern is how they will physically repair everything. Molly and Roger have COPD and are on disability.

"I just totally run out of air," Downs said.

Without insurance, they don't know how it will turn out, but said they are thankful for friends who have already helped lend a hand.

