Diner's genius menu option 'My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' goes viral

Mama D's menu option "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" goes viral on June 2, 2019.

A diner is making headlines with a genius menu option that every man would appreciate when he's out to eat with his girlfriend.

There's nothing more annoying when a man brings his partner to a restaurant and she says she's not hungry, but basically eats off your plate. ("I thought you said you weren't hungry?")

Well, a North Little Rock, Arkansas diner, Mama D's, decided to create an option called "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry," which adds extra fries to your entree with either two fried chicken wings or three cheese sticks.

It's the perfect snack food while your partner gets to enjoy their whole meal.

The original poster, Nick Chisler, posted about the diner's menu item on Facebook, which went viral on social media.

EDIT: Sooooo I didn’t expect this to reach so many people. With that being said I would like to say where it come from.... Posted by Nick Chisler on Friday, 28 June 2019

Mama D's also posted its full menu and hours for new customers. Click to view its Facebook Page.

