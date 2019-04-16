DID YOU WIN? $15.75 million winning Lotto Texas ticket purchased in Houston

HOUSTON - A $15.75 million jackpot-winning ticket for Lotto Texas was purchased in Houston.

The ticket was bought at Teddy's Food Mart at 7702 Eastex Freeway.

The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn. The numbers were drawn Saturday.

The cash option is worth $10,877,968.95. The prize has not been claimed. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The jackpot started as a $5 million prize Jan. 16 and rolled over 25 times before being hit.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing Wednesday will reset to $5 million.

