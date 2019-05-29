Did Alex Bregman hit 2 home runs to congratulate JJ Watt on his engagement?

HOUSTON - Looks like JJ Watt asked Alex Bregman to make two home runs as a real congratulations on his engagement -- well, Bregman delivered in Tuesday night's game at Minute Maid Park.

Watt has been flooded with congratulatory comments since his engagement to his girlfriend Kealia Ohai Sunday. Well, in one of the comments, Astros infielder, Bregman, sent his congrats on Watt's Instagram comments. Instead of a thank you, Watt challenged Bregman that two home runs would be better.

Although Bregman didn't make the two home runs Monday, we are not sure if Watt's comment was Tuesday's motivation, but Bregman definitely delivered on Watt's wishes.

