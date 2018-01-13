News

BCSO detention deputy arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

11-year veteran placed on administrative leave

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer, Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist, Dillon Collier - Investigative Reporter
Headline Goes Here

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County detention deputy was arrested by officers with the San Antonio Police Department on Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement that a detention deputy had been arrested, but did not release his name or a time of arrest. A source, however, identified the deputy as 38-year-old Adam Miller.

According to online records, Miller was officially taken into custody at 5:18 p.m.

The 11-year veteran was arrested near Wurzbach Parkway and Perrin Beitel Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said Internal Affairs is investigating and will be assisting the San Antonio Police Department. Miller has been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.