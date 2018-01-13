BCSO detention deputy arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County detention deputy was arrested by officers with the San Antonio Police Department on Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement that a detention deputy had been arrested, but did not release his name or a time of arrest. A source, however, identified the deputy as 38-year-old Adam Miller.

According to online records, Miller was officially taken into custody at 5:18 p.m.

Mugshot released for arrested BCSO deputy Adam Miller. Faces a charge of DWI with a Blood Alcohol Content over .15 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/XoAg6xZPOn — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) January 13, 2018

The 11-year veteran was arrested near Wurzbach Parkway and Perrin Beitel Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said Internal Affairs is investigating and will be assisting the San Antonio Police Department. Miller has been placed on administrative leave.

BREAKING BCSO Deputy Adam Miller charged with DWI. Arrested at 4:25 pm in the 10600 block of Perrin Beitel #KSATnews — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) January 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.