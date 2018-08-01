Detention center for migrant children inches closer to opening

HOUSTON - There has been a lot of back and forth about when, and if, a controversial detention center for migrant children may open in Houston.

On Tuesday, after touring the facility in east Houston, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia tweeted out that lawyers from Southwest Key said that if they pass a state inspection, the facility could open as early as this week.

A representative from Southwest Key said it has all the necessary permits from the city of Houston and are now waiting on the next and final step in the process -- a license from the state.

Southwest Key said there is no timetable for getting the permits or how long it will take to open if they are approved.

The city of Houston issued the following statement:

"The 6-week-old permit provided to you by Southwest Key states that it is for a shelter.

"However that outmoded description of the use of the building -- a description provided to HFD by Southwest Key -- is not the appropriate classification for the intended use, according to Fire Chief Sam Pena.

"As he explains, a shelter is a place where children live with their guardians, can come and go as they please and do not have to be separated by gender. In contrast, SWK's publicly stated plan for the facility, under contractual obligation to the federal government, is to house children without their guardians, thus making them wards of the government, to detain the children without their parents, and to separate them by gender.

"This will require indoor design, equipment and other aspects that are for a detention facility -- not a shelter. It will require a fire safety permit as an institution, a detention center -- not a shelter.

"According to Pena, SWK will have to go back to step one and get a building permit that has to be issued by Public Works. Only after PW issues such a permit would the fire department be able to inspect the facility to decide if it will provide the appropriate fire safety and building occupancy permits. As mentioned previously, a Health Department permit would also be required for food service. All of these processes are on hold, according to Fire and PW."

