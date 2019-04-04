Detective testifies Armstrong Jr. was 'emotionless' in initial interview

HOUSTON - A Houston police homicide detective testified in court Thursday morning that Antonio Armstrong Jr. was emotionless during an interview after his arrest.

The investigator said the interview at the homicide offices downtown lasted about an hour on the morning of July 29, 2016.

He said Armstrong appeared to be emotionless, very calm and cooperative and not upset.

The investigator claimed Armstrong denied having any role in the crime.

Armstrong is charged with the murders of his parents, Dawn Armstrong and Antonio Armstrong Sr.

A magistrate hearing officer testified Thursday morning that she read Armstrong Jr. his Miranda rights multiple times after his arrest.

As evidence, prosecutors showed a form Armstrong Jr. apparently signed during the meeting, agreeing he understood his rights.

Prosecutors played a recording of the meeting, in which Armstrong Jr. is heard asking the hearing officer how his father was doing and said he was being kept out of the loop about what was going on.

More testimony came from a Houston police officer who responded to the scene, where his role was to hold the perimeter.

The officer testified he made a “mistake” when he told prosecutors he heard Armstrong Jr. say there was a masked intruder inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Instead, the officer claimed he heard other officers at the scene talking about it.

Another homicide investigator was expected to take the stand Wednesday afternoon.

The trial is expected to last a month.

