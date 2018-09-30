Despite Texans' win, some fans still skeptical about season

HOUSTON - Despite the Houston Texans defeating the Colts in overtime, fans said this is not a feel-good win.

Fans said the Texans need a lot of work, and their hope in their team is beginning to dwindle.

“I think taking one of the worst teams in the NFL, like the Colts, into overtime doesn't make me feel good about the Texans,” said one Texans fan.

“Texans need work, a lot of it,” said another fan.

Despite Sunday’s win, fans said it’s not going to be an easy season to watch.

