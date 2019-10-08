Deshaun Watson announces nonprofit organization dedicated to the benefit of families in Houston

HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans has established the Deshaun Watson Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of families and youth in underserved communities.
The foundation focuses on four cornerstones: housing, education, health and other charitable initiatives benefiting families and children.
"I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation," said Watson.
The Deshaun Watson Foundation will host its first event Oct. 29. The Great Houston Halloween Bash presented by Reliant will be held at Pro-Vision Academy in Sunnyside Houston. The event will offer free Halloween costumes for students and a fun and safe trick or treating environment.
Through the foundation, Watson hopes to provide rent and mortgage assistance for families, offer support to educational programs benefiting the youth, provide college scholarships and offer support to families confronted by life-changing medical situations.
"I would not be where I am today without the help from others," said Watson. "Now it's my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation."
