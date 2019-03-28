Deputy taken to hospital after crash in east downtown, officials say

A Precinct 6 vehicle was involved in a crash in east Houston on March 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 6 constable deputy was rushed to an area hospital Wednesday after he was involved in a crash in east Houston, according to authorities.

Authorities said the deputy's vehicle was T-boned by another vehicle near the intersection of Sampson and McKinney streets in east downtown around 9 p.m.

According to officials, the Precinct 6 Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on Sampson when it was struck by a white sedan that was westbound on McKinney.

The deputy in the driver's seat was not able to get out of the vehicle, and an extrication crew was called to assist.

The woman who was driving the sedan was not injured and remained at the scene. It's not clear if she'll be charged with a crime.

Both deputies are expected to be OK.

