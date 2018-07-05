Deputy struck by vehicle while confronting shoplifters at H-E-B, HPD says

HOUSTON - An off-duty Harris County deputy was struck by a vehicle Thursday in west Houston, according to police.

The officer was struck around 5:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of the Katy Freeway.

Officials said the deputy was working a part-time security job at H-E-B when loss prevention alerted him that two women were stealing baby formula.

When the deputy confronted them at their vehicle in the parking lot, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck him and other vehicles, according to officials.

The deputy suffered scratches, but authorities said he is OK.

Authorities were able to identify the vehicle and are searching for it now.

