Deputy shoots teenage driver after driver attempts to run deputies over

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy shot a 17-year-old driver several times early Sunday morning. Deputies said the driver attempted to run them over, led them on a chase and crashed into another car.

It started around 5:30 a.m. near Marbach and Loop 1604 when the deputies were flagged down by a driver who told them they were involved in a road rage incident. The victims told police the suspect was driving a black car.

Deputies found the black car they believe was involved in the road rage incident in a dead end road. That's when deputies said the driver of the black car circled back around and began speeding toward the deputies.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that the driver struck a patrol vehicle and a deputy, but that the deputy suffered minor injuries. The patrol car, however, was inoperable after the crash.

One of the deputies deployed his stun gun at some point during the confrontation, but Salazar said the stun gun didn't hit the suspect. The deputy then drew his weapon and shot into the car, striking the driver several times.

Deputies said the driver managed to speed away despite his injuries.

The second deputy caught up to the driver a short distance away and began pursuing the car. Deputies said the driver hit another car head-on, but the crash only disabled the other person's car and injured the driver, not the suspect's car.

Salazar said the deputy continued to pursue the car and that the deputy's car and the suspect's car collided at Highway 90 and Kriewald., immobilizing both cars.

The driver was discovered to have a 17-year-old female passenger who suffered minor injuries.

Salazar said the suspect may have been armed, but that they have not completed a search of the vehicle.

"If (the driver) survives he's facing several serious felony charges," Salazar said. "At this point we don't know if it'll be handled as attempted capital murder or aggravated assault on a public servant, but certainly facing a litany of charges."

Salazar said the female passenger is not expected to face any charges and that investigators will interview her to determine what led up to the pursuit.

