Deputy shoots armed burglary suspect in NW Harris County, officials say

The scene where a deputy was involved in a shooting on Lobo Lane on Jan. 9, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities said a deputy shot an armed burglary suspect on Wednesday.

Authorities said Precinct 4 Constables were dispatched to an in-process burglary call in the 16200 block of Lobo Lane, in northwest Harris County.

Officials said the deputy arrived in about two minutes and encountered the suspect, who pulled a pistol.

The deputy shot the suspect, according to officials.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

