News

Deputy shoots armed burglary suspect in NW Harris County, officials say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
KPRC2

The scene where a deputy was involved in a shooting on Lobo Lane on Jan. 9, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities said a deputy shot an armed burglary suspect on Wednesday.

Authorities said Precinct 4 Constables were dispatched to an in-process burglary call in the 16200 block of Lobo Lane, in northwest Harris County.

More Headlines

Officials said the deputy arrived in about two minutes and encountered the suspect, who pulled a pistol.

The deputy shot the suspect, according to officials.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.