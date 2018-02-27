Deputy relieved of duty after being charged with violating protective order

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested after he violated a protective order, according to a release from the HCSO.

James Christopher Sam, of Humble, was charged with the Class B misdemeanor and was "relieved of his law enforcement duties, and will be placed in a civilian status position pending the outcome of his case."

The order was issued on Nov. 17 and was effective immediately for the duration of two years.

According to court documents, Sam, 51, repeatedly called an ex-girlfriend after the protective order was in place.

On Monday, the woman contacted police when Sam would not stop calling her. Sam admitted to knowingly violating the protective order by calling the woman, court records indicate.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.